Measure protects American taxpayers’ interests as Iran and Communist China strengthen ties.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) announced her support of the Iran China Accountability Act (S.4290), a measure to ensure American taxpayer dollars aren’t spent on any iteration of a new Iran nuclear deal until that tyrannical regime severs its ties with Communist China and terrorist groups like Hamas.

The Iran China Accountability Act requires any nuclear agreement to be ratified by a two-thirds vote of the U.S. Senate and a report from the Secretary of State to Congress detailing how any future agreement with Iran meets each requirement listed above.

The measure would also:

Prohibit obligation or expenditure of any U.S. funds for a nuclear agreement until: Iran terminates all agreements involving the transfer of funds from China and terminates strategic security and military partnerships with China; Iran terminates all ties and transfers of cash to Iranian proxy forces, including Hamas; Iran verifies the destruction of all chemical weapons, materials, and infrastructure; and The Chinese Communist Party ceases the incarceration of Uyghurs.

Condemn Hamas-incited terrorist attacks on Israel.

Senator Hyde-Smith said that this measure attempts to ensure that American taxpayers’ interests come first and not “some nuclear agreement that would enrich Iran and China in the end.”

“The American people are dubious of the Biden administration’s diplomatic outreach to Iran, because they understand that the regime is a threat to our national security and to our friends in the Middle East. Iran’s growing ties with China only solidify those concerns,” Hyde-Smith said.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) introduced S.4290, which is also cosponsored by Senators Rick Scott (R-FL), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Mike Braun (R-IN), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and John Hoeven (R-ND).

“The Obama-Biden Iran Deal has always been a failure. The Biden administration should not re-enter a deal that legitimizes the Iranian regime — especially while they continue to fund terrorism, endorse Communist China’s dangerous government, and facilitate genocide. This legislation will stop taxpayer dollars from enabling the Biden White House to back this corrupt regime,” Senator Blackburn said.

House companion measure, HR.3465, has been introduced by Congressman Bob Good (R-VA).

“As the only true democracy in the Middle East, the United States must support Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorist attacks by Hamas. Unfortunately, the Biden Administration appears desperate to re-enter the Iran Nuclear Deal, which would put America last and embolden authoritarian regimes like Iran and China,” Congressman Bob Good said. “To combat this effort, I introduced legislation that holds the Chinese Communist Party accountable and ensures the U.S. avoids another disastrous nuclear deal with Iran.”

You can view a full copy of the Iran China Accountability Act below.

Iran China Accountability Act by yallpolitics on Scribd