The group is made up of active Mississippi State University supporters.

Bully Bloc, a non-partisan political action committee that supports Mississippi State University interests, has endorsed incumbent Congressmen Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo in their bid for re-election. Both are in a runoff on June 28th.

Guest of the 3rd District is being challenged by Michael Cassidy. Palazzo of the 4th District is challenged by Mike Ezell.

Bully Bloc is group of friends and alumni of Mississippi State University who share a passion for the university. The group routinely endorses candidates that support their interests in each election cycle for state and federal elections.

In their endorsement of Guest, the group pushed their desire to “keep the only Bulldog in the House of Representatives fighting for MSU.”

As for Palazzo, his son attends the university and was pictured with MSU Head Football Coach Mike Leach with a stamp saying, “Bully Bloc Approved.”