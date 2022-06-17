The 4th District incumbent is in the June 28th runoff with Mike Ezell.

U.S. House Republican Minority Whip Congressman Steve Scalise will be on the Mississippi Coast today supporting 4th District Congressman Steven Palazzo in his bid for re-election.

Palazzo is in the June 28th Republican Primary Runoff with Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Scalise holds the second highest position in the Republican leadership in Congress and is the dean of the Louisiana federal delegation, having been elected in 2008.

Scalise is expected to tout Palazzo’s important role in the upcoming Congress as Republicans believe they will win the majority in November. If re-elected, Palazzo would return as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee where he also currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee. He is the Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Appropriations Committee.

Palazzo won 32% of the vote on June 7th while Ezell pulled in 25% in the 7-man primary. Since then, all five of the other challengers in that primary have endorsed Ezell in the runoff.