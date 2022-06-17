He has represented District 37 since October 2020. Governor Reeves will set a special election to fill the unexpired term.

The news spread quickly Friday morning of State Representative Joseph Lynn Wright’s death.

Wright, 69, has served in the Mississippi House of Representatives since October 2020 after he won a special election to replace former State Representative Gary Chism in District 37.

Wright, a Republican, was a former Superintendent for Lowndes County Schools. He was also a teacher, coach and principal.

During his time in the state House, Wright served on the Agriculture, Conservation and Water Resources, Constitution, County Affairs and Public Utilities Committees.

Governor Tate Reeves will set a special election to fill the unexpired term which ends in January 2024.