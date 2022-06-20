Eller won 33% of the vote on June 7th while Flowers pulled in 43%. Watch the interview.

Ron Eller joined Y’all Politics today ahead of the 2nd Congressional District Republican Primary Runoff Election to talk about his campaign. Eller will face Brian Flowers in next Tuesday’s election.

This interview is part of a Y’all Politics series featuring all six runoff candidates in the June 28th election in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts. Eller’s opponent, Flowers, will is scheduled to be on with Y’all Politics later this week.

Eller drew 33% of the vote on June 7th in the 4-man Primary race, with Flowers leading the pack with 43%. Flowers was the Republican nominee in the 2nd District in the 2020 cycle.

Whoever wins on June 28th will move on as the Republican nominee and face incumbent Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson who has held the seat for nearly 30 years.

Watch the interview with 2nd District candidate Ron Eller below.