The $50,000 grant will allow students to visit Mississippi’s museums in Jackson.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Nissan Foundation for the William Winter Education Endowment. The money is to be used to support field trips to the Two Mississippi Museums

“We are grateful to the Nissan Foundation for their support of our field trip program,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. “School children are one of our most important audiences. The foundation’s generosity will help more students experience what Governor William Winter called the state’s largest classroom.”

The funds will cover admission, travel and on-site lunches for students.

“We’re proud to award MDAH a grant for the unique programming it’s offering community members at a time in our history when conversations about race, ethnicity, bias, education and solutions are at the forefront,” said Chandra Vasser President of the Nissan Foundation and Nissan’s first ever Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.

Museum hours are Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum—Two Mississippi Museums—are located at 222 North Street in Jackson. For more information visit the MDAH Facebook page or email [email protected].

To reserve or learn more about field trips at the Two Mississippi Museums, contact Stephanie King, field trips coordinator, at [email protected].