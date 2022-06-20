In-person absentee voting is currently available during normal business hours at County Circuit Clerk Offices through Saturday at noon.

Republican-minded voters are encouraged to return to the polls next Tuesday, June 28th for a runoff election in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Congressional Districts. These elections will determine the party’s nominee that will advance to the November General Election.

The candidates on the ballot will be:

2nd District – Ron Eller and Brian Flowers

3rd District – Michael Cassidy and Michael Guest

4th District – Mike Ezell and Steven Palazzo

While the party runs the primary elections, the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office urges voters to prepare for the runoff elections and understand both who is on the ballot and the parameters set out for the runoff.

In Mississippi, crossover voting is not allowed, meaning voters who cast a ballot in one political party’s Primary Election cannot legally cast a ballot in a different political party’s Primary Runoff Election.

However, voters who did not vote in the June 7th Primary Election are still eligible to vote in the June 28th Primary Runoff Elections.

In-person absentee voting is currently available during normal business hours at County Circuit Clerk Offices. The last day to vote absentee is this Saturday, June 25th, from 8 a.m. to noon.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by the runoff Election Day and received by County Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of June 28th in order to count.

As always, polls will open at 7 a.m. on Election Day and close at 7 p.m.