Maxwell is in line to be President of the organization in 2024 and will bring their annual conference to Mississippi for first time in 11 years.

During last week’s Southeastern Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (SEARUC) Annual Education Conference in Puerto Rico, Mississippi Public Service Commission Chairman Dane Maxwell, Commissioner for the Southern District, was unanimously elected by his peers to serve as 2nd Vice President of SEARUC for the upcoming year.

“I am very excited and honored to represent Mississippi in this role, and I will continue to expand my education in regulatory functions and relations,” Maxwell said. “I will have the opportunity to serve with the rest of the Executive Committee and look forward to serving as President of this outstanding association in 2024.”

In June of 2024, as President of SEARUC, Maxwell and the state of Mississippi will host the annual conference for the first time in 11 years.

This conference draws hundreds of people representing regulators and utilities from across the Southeastern region of the country.

SEARUC is a non-profit association that works toward the advancement and education of commission regulation through the study and discussions of subjects concerning the operation and supervision of public utilities to protect the interests of the people with respect to regulation of the Southeastern States.

SEARUC is also to promote cooperation among its 12 members: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.