The company is creating 30 jobs in expansion of operations representing a corporate investment of approximately $23.3 million.

Mississippi-based company Dunn Utility Products will almost double its workforce through a $23.3 million expansion in New Albany that will add 30 new jobs.

“Mississippians love local success stories, and this is a great one. I’m incredibly excited to see this Mississippi-based company expand their operations, more than double their capacity, and create 30 new jobs in Union County. Congratulations to Dunn Utility Products and I greatly look forward to continuing our partnership,” said Gov. Tate Reeves.

The company manufactures reinforced concrete pipe and precast concrete and is expanding into the Enhance Mississippi Shell Building in New Albany. The 100,000-square-foot shell building in Union County will house two new manufacturing plants to produce concrete pipe and wet cast concrete.

“We are excited about the growth opportunities and becoming a part of the community in New Albany, Mississippi. Our Dunn Family of Businesses have had a presence in Mississippi since 1927,” said Mark McCormick, Vice-President and General Manager, Dunn Utility Products. “We look forward to continuing our growth in the great State of Mississippi and being a part of the continuing economic growth of our state. We would like to thank Governor Tate Reeves, Mayor Tim Kent, the MDA staff and Three Rivers Planning and Development District for their support and efforts in getting this project underway.”

In addition to the 100,000-square-foot building, Dunn Utility Products also purchased a dirt pad at the site that could accommodate another 100,000 square feet. Ultimately, the building could be expanded to 400,000 square feet.

The new building is close to Interstate 22 and about one hour from the Memphis area. With the growth of the company in markets around Memphis, Birmingham and Nashville, the expansion will be on track to meet consumer demand.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements in support of the project.

“MDA is glad to partner with industries, especially when it comes to infrastructure needs. Dunn Utility Products moves the entire community forward with this expansion and poses the company for future growth. This is a great example of how site investment provides the perfect foundation for an economy to grow,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp.

Union County and the city of New Albany also are assisting with the project.

“Dunn Utility Product’s decision to locate in New Albany is wonderful news. We are grateful for Dunn’s investment in our community and our people,” said New Albany Mayor Tim Kent.

“We are pleased with Dunn Utility Product’s decision to locate in Union County. These new jobs pay above the county average annual wage and will afford our citizens an opportunity to work with a well-respected company,” Union County Board of Supervisors President CJ Bright added.

Dunn Utility Products is one of five Mississippi companies under the Dunn Family of Businesses. The other companies are MMC Materials, Bayou Concrete, Dunn Road Builders and Huey P. Stockhill, LLC. Dunn Utility Products is headquartered in Byram where the company employs 45 workers. The Byram facility opened in 2018.