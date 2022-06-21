The South Mississippi incumbent Congressman seeking a 7th term will face Jackson County Sheriff Ezell in next Tuesday’s GOP runoff. Watch the interview.

Congressman Steven Palazzo is in a runoff next Tuesday, June 28th with Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. The winner will be the Republican nominee in the 4th Congressional District heading into the November Midterm General Election.

Palazzo joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday, a week before the runoff, to talk about his campaign.

This interview is part of a Y’all Politics series featuring all six runoff candidates in the June 28th election in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts. Palazzo’s opponent, Ezell, is scheduled to be on with Y’all Politics later this week.

Palazzo pulled in 32% of the vote on the June 7th Primary with Ezell finishing second with 25% in the 7-man race. The two are scheduled to debate on Friday night on WLOX TV at 7 p.m.

In the interview, Congressman Palazzo addressed his opponent’s criticisms and defended his seniority in the U.S. House, noting the benefit his re-election would be for South Mississippi and the state as a whole.

You can watch the full interview with Palazzo below.