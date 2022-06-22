The Jackson County Sheriff will debate the incumbent Congressman on Friday night ahead of the June 28th GOP runoff. Watch the interview.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is in a runoff next Tuesday, June 28th with incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo. The winner will be the Republican nominee in the 4th Congressional District heading into the November Midterm General Election.

Ezell joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to talk about his campaign and answer claims being made by his opponent.

This interview is part of a Y’all Politics series featuring all six runoff candidates in the June 28th election in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Congressional Districts. Ezell’s, Palazzo, was interviewed on Y’all Politics earlier this week.

Ezell won 25% of the vote on June 7th, finishing behind Palazzo who pulled in 32% of the vote in the 7-man race. The two are scheduled to debate on Friday night on WLOX TV at 7 p.m.

Watch the full interview with Sheriff Ezell below.