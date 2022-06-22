Listen to the BPF podcast to hear how the Secretary of State’s office is working to make Mississippi business friendly.

Bigger Pie Forum recently visited with Secretary of State Michael Watson on their podcast to find out more on his office’s “Tackle the Tape” initiative and the plan within it titled “29 x 29.”

The aim, Watson says, is to review every regulation for all 29 occupational licensing boards and commissions in Mississippi by the year 2029.

Listen in to the Bigger Pie Forum podcast with Secretary Watson below.

