Senators have offered a bill to end the federal government contracts with those “woke” institutions that discriminate against firearm businesses.

Sentor Cindy Hyde-Smith helped introduce legislation that would prevent the federal government form doing business with companies that promote anti-Second Amendment policies.

The Firearm Industry Non-Discrimination (FIND) Act, which was authored by U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.), will protect those Second Amendment rights that are threatened by corporations.In doing so, these corporations, financial institutions, and social media giants use their financial power to limit the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans.

“Fighting gun violence is necessary, but the escalating anti-gun rhetoric from the left and mainstream media is already leading to an increase in discrimination against law-abiding firearm businesses and associations,” Hyde-Smith said. “This bill is intended to protect constitutional Second Amendment rights and establish consequences for those entities that engage in such discrimination, namely by barring them from contracting or subcontracting with the federal government.”

The U.S. Constitution prevents the federal government from discriminating against firearm ownership. This new legislation would prevent any entity from who does discriminate from contracting or subcontracting with the government.

“The federal government should not be in business with woke corporations that want to hinder Americans’ constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Sending hard-earned taxpayer dollars to businesses that are anti-Second Amendment is unacceptable—we must send a clear message that their woke agenda has no place here,” Daines said.

Others that cosponsored the legislation include: Senators Roger Marshall M.D. (R-Kan.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) also cosponsored the legislation.