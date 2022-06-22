In all, 14 Republican Senators joined Democrats in moving the bill forward.

Fourteen Republicans voted with U.S. Senate Democrats to advance a bipartisan bill aimed at reducing gun violence across the country. The bill has been negotiated for weeks between 10 Republican members and 10 Democratic members in the chamber.

“In my conversations with law enforcement officers following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, I have learned they are principally concerned with addressing the serious mental health challenges that lead to mass shootings. This proposal goes beyond that and introduces too many unanswered questions about due process and the Second Amendment,” said Wicker.

At issue for many conservatives is the fact that the bill would send federal funding to states to further implement red flag laws, something 2nd Amendment proponents oppose.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn has been the lead negotiator for his side of the aisle. He tweeted his approval of the bill ahead of the procedural vote, saying, “Today we released text of our bill to make attacks like the one in Uvalde less likely, while protecting the Second Amendment. I am proud that this mental health and school safety bill places NO NEW RESTRICTIONS on law-abiding gun owners.”

Politico has an outline of what the bill does in simple to read format. You can view that for yourself here.

The 14 Republican Senators who voted for the bill are:

Roy Blunt

Richard Burr

Shelly Moore-Capito

Bill Cassidy

Susan Collins

John Cornyn

Joni Ernst

Lindsey Graham

Mitch McConnell

Lisa Murkowski

Rob Portman

Mitt Romney

Thom Tillis

Todd Young

Mississippi’s two U.S. Senators were not among the Republicans supporting the bill. Both Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith voted no.