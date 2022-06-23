The business advocacy group has shown support for the two incumbents prior to the June 28 runoff.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has endorsed Michael Guest (MS-03) and Steven Palazzo (MS-04) in the June 28 runoff election.

“Small business owners in Mississippi know how important it is to have representatives in Congress that promote pro-small business policies,” said Dawn McVea, NFIB Mississippi State Director. “Both Rep. Michael Guest and Rep. Steven Palazzo have proven to be advocates of the state’s small businesses with a 100% voting record for the 117th Congress. Rep. Palazzo is a former small business owner himself and for over a decade has routinely fought against burdensome regulations and high taxes that make it difficult for small business to thrive. Likewise, Rep. Guest has already positioned himself as a critical ally of small businesses after two terms in Congress, working with us to provide important outreach and assistance during the pandemic. We look forward to continuing to work with them.”

Congressman Palazzo faces Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell in a runoff to be the Republican nominee in the 4th Congressional district seat. Congressman Michael Guest will face off with newcomer Michael Cassidy for the GOP nomination in the 3rd district.

“We are proud to endorse Reps. Guest and Palazzo today for the June 28 runoff,” said Sharon Sussin, NFIB Senior National Political Director. “We are confident they will continue to champion small business legislation and be a voice for small businesses in Congress.”