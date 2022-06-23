The Act would help put an end to leakers sharing Supreme Court decisions.

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith joined with Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) to introduce legislation that would criminalize individuals who leak confidential information from the Supreme Court of the United States.

The Stop Supreme Court Leakers Act would impose a $10,000 fine and up to a 10-year prison sentence on those who leak confidential information from the Supreme Court. Additionally, the measure would authorize the seizure of profits derived from the leak which could include book deals or cable television contributor contracts.

“The egregious leak of a draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health harmed the Supreme Court as an institution, particularly if that betrayal was done to intimidate justices or influence the outcome of the case,” Hyde-Smith said. “Anyone who chooses to leak confidential information from the highest court in our land should be held accountable, and that’s precisely what this bill seeks to accomplish.”

The Stop Supreme Court Leakers Act (S.4455) criminalizes leaks of the following information: