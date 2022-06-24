President Joe Biden calls for Congress to act in ensuring abortion rights after landmark decision.

The President urged Congress to make abortion a federal law after the Supreme Court sided with Mississippi in their 15-week abortion ban law that was taken to the U.S.’s highest court.

He said the decision “casts a dark shadow over large swaths of the land.” However, he acknowleged that many states still give women the right to chose to have an abortion. As news of the decision makes its way around the country, Biden called for voters to make their voices heard on the November ballot by electing individuals who will help restore the rights that were codified under Roe v. Wade.

He also encouraged individuals on both sides of the issue to keep protests peaceful and not to resort to violence. The encouragement for peaceful protests come after a pro-choice extremist group, “Jane’s Revenge,” has made promises to deliver a “NIGHT OF RAGE” if the court were to overturn Roe v. Wade.

These protest threats come amid personal attacks on pro-life Justices, including the attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Biden signed an order last week to provide 24-hour protection for the Supreme Court Justices and their families.