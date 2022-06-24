The United States Supreme Court has ruled in favor of state’s right’s to enact pro-life legislation.

Following the official release of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, lawmakers from the state respond.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch:

“Today marks a new era in American history — and a great day for the American people. Roe v Wade is now behind us, consigned to the list of infamous cases that collapsed under the weight of their errors. This decision is a victory not only for women and children, but for the Court itself. I commend the Court for restoring constitutional principle and returning this important issue to the American people. Now, our work to empower women and promote life truly begins. The Court has let loose its hold on abortion policymaking and given it back to the people. The task now falls to us to advocate for the laws that empower women – laws that promote fairness in child support and enhance enforcement of it, laws for childcare and workplace policies that support families, and laws that improve foster care and adoption. We must renew our commitment to weaving a safety net that helps women in challenging circumstances and gives their children life and hope. This is about more than the fundamentals of prenatal vitamins and diapers; it is about helping to connect them to opportunities for education and job training to support their families. And always, it is about love and respect for them through whatever struggles they face. This is what it means to both empower women and promote life. I am grateful to the Court for this opportunity and even more grateful to the millions of women and men across our nation who will lead us into this new post-Roe world. I have been proud to stand with you in the fight to get to this day and I will be proud to stand with you as we build a new framework for the life movement.”

Governor Tate Reeves:

Mississippi has led the nation to overcome one of the greatest injustices in the history of our country. Our state’s historic case before the United States Supreme Court was the catalyst for overturning Roe v. Wade and has made the nation safer for children than it was just a few short hours ago.



Let’s be clear: this decision will directly result in more hearts beating, more strollers pushed, more report cards given, more little league games played, and more lives well lived. It is a joyous day! Tomorrow, we will wake to a new world, enthusiastically prepared to take on the challenges ahead and to take every step necessary to support mothers and children.



We must remember that our work is not yet over. The pro-life movement must dedicate itself to ensuring mothers and their babies receive the support they both need during pregnancy and after.



Despite what some may claim, Mississippi’s objective was never simply to win a court case – it’s been to create a culture of life across the country.



Our state seeks to be pro-life in every sense of the word – supporting mothers and children through policies of compassion and working to ensure that every baby has a forever family that loves them.



Mississippi will work relentlessly to accomplish these goals and will continue to build a culture that supports mothers and children, valuing the inherent dignity of every individual. This is our new pro-life agenda.



I applaud the Supreme Court Justices for their courage in issuing this well-reasoned decision. It took bravery to stick to the courage of their convictions, especially amidst an unprecedented leak that was aimed at threatening the integrity of the Court, an assassination attempt, riot threats, and attacks on churches and pregnancy centers. No matter one’s party or ideology, we should all be able to condemn these acts.



I pray that Americans will come together, listen to one another, and debate this issue peacefully. Only by moving beyond our divisions and having respectful conversations can we begin to heal this nation’s wounds.



We stand on the shoulders of giants. This win has been achieved thanks to the tireless efforts of so many over decades. Thank you to the lawyers who argued this case for us, passionate citizens who pushed this issue for years, and those who prayed for this day for many decades. I urge my fellow Mississippians to rejoice today and keep praying as the work is not done.



God bless!

Senator Roger Wicker:

“This is a momentous day for our nation, and Mississippi led the charge. This decision is an answered prayer, marking the beginning of the next chapter in our fight to protect the unborn,” Wicker said. “The Court’s ruling confirms what many legal experts have known for decades – that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and the power to set abortion policy should rest with the people and their elected representatives.”

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith:

“Roe v. Wade has been a terrible stain on our nation for too long. I am grateful to God for His divine guidance in the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs. By effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, the United States will step away from the notion that aborting a baby must be allowed on-demand and up until the birth. Today, the Dobbs decision stands as an affirmation that states can take actions to protect both the preborn and their mothers. The decision does not outlaw abortion, as some pro-abortionists contend. But it is a significant departure from Roe in that the people, through their elected leaders, will guide how each state approaches abortion, rather than a nationwide policy set by unelected judges. As we move forward as a nation, I believe greater attention should be paid to the needs of pregnant women and their babies. I am so very proud that Mississippi has had a leading role in overturning Roe v. Wade, and I will continue to pray for God’s guidance over the Supreme Court and all policymakers who will now take up the abortion issue across the country.”

Congressman Michael Guest:

“After almost 50 years justice has been realized, and our nation celebrates a momentous win for the pro-life movement. For decades, millions of Americans have advocated for the right to life of our unborn children following the misguided Roe v. Wade decision; but today, the voices who speak for the voiceless have been heard. As a pro-life Representative for the people of Mississippi, I am proud that Mississippi led the charge in overturning Roe, and I will continue to defend the lives of the unborn through my work in Congress.”

Treasurer David McRae:

“Our constitution states clearly that all people, no matter how small, are created equal. It celebrates the fact that in America we are guaranteed a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. A half-century after the devastating Roe v. Wade decision, the Supreme Court has restored the strength of these convictions and re-established our country’s calling to protect these certain and unalienable rights. I thank the citizens of Mississippi, our legislature, and our leaders for being bold enough to push our nation toward this life-affirming decision.”

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn:

The day so many prayed for is here. HB1510 is law and Roe v. Wade is no more. With love for children and the women who bear them, we move forward to secure strong and lasting legal protections and cultural support for life, and a vibrant network of abortion alternatives. 1/3 — Philip Gunn (@PhilipGunnMS) June 24, 2022

Representative Trey Lamar:

Mississippi leads as SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade. “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.” Praise be to God! https://t.co/ZR0IRHPo1f — Trey Lamar (@tlamar44) June 24, 2022

Republican National Convention (RNC):

“Life wins! Millions of Americans are celebrating today’s ruling and a pro-life movement that has worked tirelessly for decades. For a half century unelected judges have dictated America’s abortion laws. This historic ruling rightfully returns power to the American people to enact laws that protect unborn children and support mothers everywhere. As this debate now returns to the states and the American people, we know there is still much work ahead. Republicans will continue to advocate for life, uphold the law, and stand against an extreme Democrat Party’s pro-abortion agenda.”

Mississippi GOP:

“For decades, Mississippi has sought to foster a culture of life within our borders, but our value-driven actions were thwarted by the deeply flawed Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey decisions.

Because of the tenacity of Governor Tate Reeves, Attorney General Lynn Fitch, and Mississippi’s legislative leadership, however, the Supreme Court today took the federal government out of the abortion conversation and rightly returned these policy decisions to the states.

As conservatives, we believe in a constitutionally limited federal government – inclusive of the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches. We also believe that every life, born and yet-to-be born, has dignity and value. Today’s decision upholds both of these foundational values.”

Former Governor Phil Bryant, Senior Advisor for the America First Policy Institute (AFPI):

“With the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case, nearly 50 years of Roe v. Wade’s judicially mandated abortion has finally been overturned.

During my time as governor of the great state of Mississippi, I was honored to sign the bill that will now restore American citizens’ voices in the abortion debate. Now, our moral duty to protect life at all stages will be exercised by voters through their elected representatives at the state level.

This is how our Constitution was designed to operate and how our democracy functions best: when the issues are debated in the public square and decided on by the voters, rather than imposed by a court in Washington, D.C.

But the pro-life movement also understands that our fight is just beginning. In the coming days, our efforts to assert the full dignity of every human life will become more important as radical Democrats attempt to legalize taxpayer-funded abortion up until the moment of birth. We must protect the rights of the unborn and surround them with the love and rich teachings of our faith. May we also continue to offer care and support to the most vulnerable among us in the days ahead. Let us all pray for wisdom, courage, and justice in the fight for life.”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann:

“The Court’s decision today returns the right to protect the unborn to the states. Mississippi is a leader on this critical issue, with a law already in place which will prohibit abortion.

I am pro-life. I am also pro-child. In addition to protecting the unborn, we must also focus on other ways to support women, children, and families.”