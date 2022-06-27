Fitch tells Y’all Politics the state’s lone abortion clinic has been put on a 10-day notice. Watch the full interview.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined Y’all Politics for an exclusive interview on Monday morning following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday that saw the majority support Mississippi’s right to regulate abortion in the state and overturned Roe vs Wade.

Attorney General Fitch’s office also certified and published the U.S. Supreme Court decision, effectively enacting the state’s trigger law which makes abortion illegal except in the cases of a formal charge of rape or for the preservation of the mother’s life. She says her office has put the state’s lone abortion clinic on a 10-day notice.

Fitch talks about that trigger law and what’s now needed in Mississippi and across America to empower women and support children and families in this post-Roe era.

Watch the full interview with Attorney General Fitch below.