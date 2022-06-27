This year’s conference, titled “Blast Off to Municipal Excellence,” will celebrate 91 years of service to Mississippi’s cities and towns.

From June 27 – 29, 2022, the Mississippi Municipal League (MML) is hosting its 91st

Annual Conference, titled “Blast Off to Municipal Excellence,” at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi.

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons, 2021-2022 MML President, said that the MML Annual Conference is the largest association event held in the state each year.

“This conference allows municipal elected officials from across the state to participate in education sessions taught by subject matter experts on topics critical to the operation of municipal government. As we continue to work to strengthen Mississippi, we also have the opportunity to network and share ideas with each other to move our communities and our state forward together,” Mayor Simmons said.

According to a press release, MML is expecting around 3,000 municipal elected officials, municipal employees, state agency representatives, legislators, exhibitors and others at this year’s annual event. Many state and federal agencies will provide speakers for the educational sessions.

Topics include state law updates, grant opportunities, medical marijuana, municipal liability issues, community and economic development, infrastructure funding, disaster recovery, and water and sewer issues.

Other highlights of the conference include the presentation of the 2022 Municipal Excellence Awards, an induction ceremony for the 2022 Municipal Hall of Fame and an expo show, showcasing over 150 businesses, state agencies and other organizations.

The Certified Municipal Official graduation will also take place at the conference, recognizing more than 100 municipal officials for their achievement in the program.

“The educational programs and networking opportunities available at this year’s conference are second to none. The sessions that are scheduled for this summer’s conference will provide excellent resources for all of us as we face the various challenges and opportunities that we are sure to face in our quest to “Blast Off to Municipal Excellence!” Simmons said.

“At this year’s conference, we are excited to welcome the Municipal Court Clerks into our event for the first time. Going forward, our court clerks will be training alongside other MML members at our summer conference, and we are glad to have them on board,” Simmons continued.