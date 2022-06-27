Eller faces Flowers in Tuesday’s Republican runoff election.

Ron Eller, a Republican candidate for Congress in Mississippi’s 2nd District, has picked up an endorsement from the state’s former Governor.

Phil Bryant lent his voice to the 2nd District Republican candidate who is in a runoff this Tuesday, June 28th.

“With the help of patriotic Republicans throughout the Second Congressional District we can beat Bennie Thompson in the House, fire Nancy Pelosi, fight inflation, secure the border, and put America First again,” Bryant said on Monday. “That is why I wholeheartedly endorse Ron Eller in the June 28 Republican primary.”

Eller drew 33% of the vote on June 7th in the 4-man Primary race, with Flowers leading the pack with 43%. Flowers was the Republican nominee in the 2nd District in the 2020 cycle.

Whoever wins on June 28th will move on as the Republican nominee and face incumbent Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson who has held the seat for nearly 30 years.

Y’all Politics recently interviewed Eller ahead of the runoff election. You can find that interview in its entirety here.