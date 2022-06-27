Lt. Gov. Hosemann, Speaker Gunn announce new legislative committees to recommend actions by lawmakers in post-Roe Mississippi.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann has announced a 9-member committee made up of state lawmakers who will examine needs related to families and young children and make recommendations accordingly.

The committee, named by Hosemann will be chaired by state Senator Nicole Boyd (R) and will look into women, children and families in today’s society.

Other members of the new study group in the Mississippi Senate include Senators Kevin Blackwell (R), Hob Bryan (D), Dean Kirby (R), Rod Hickman (D), Angela Hill (R), Chad McMahan (R), Angela Turner-Ford (D), and Brice Wiggins (R).

The group will make legislative recommendations primarily related to children birth to three years old. Those recommendations could include easing adoption and foster care, supporting children who are under the care of the state, maximizing child support, growing the childcare workforce, increasing the availability of affordable childcare, and early intervention.

“From increasing opportunities for early education to addressing healthcare availability, the Senate has approved common sense legislation which supports our mothers and babies,” Hosemann said. “I look forward to reviewing the recommendations from this diverse group of lawmakers on these critical issues.”

Senator Boyd took office in 2019 and previously served as Special Assistant Attorney General, prosecuting and advocating for children and families. She is the vice-chair of the Senate Universities and Colleges Committee and is currently serving as the Governor’s representative from the Senate on the Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council.

The committee will hold public hearings throughout the summer and fall which will feature experts from the public and private sector.

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn is also expected to form his own study committee, the “Speaker’s Commission on Life.” Gunn said on Friday that he will appoint state House members and experts on policy, women’s health, adoption and child protection. The committee will be responsible for recommending next steps on life.

The bill, which began the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case originated in the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Gunn. It was then taken up in the Senate which was under then Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and signed by then Governor Phil Bryant.

Gunn said the results of that fight and those with courage to take the actions necessary are now being seen with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.