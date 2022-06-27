All 4 Congressional districts are up for a vote in November, with primary candidates to be selected in June for the 2, 3, and 4th districts.

The Secretary of State’s Office is reminding you that the Republican Primary in Mississippi for Congressional Districts is happening Tuesday, June 28 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Please keep in mind crossover voting is not allowed in Mississippi, meaning a person who voted in one political party’s Primary Election cannot legally vote in a different political party’s Primary Runoff Election. However, voters who did not cast a ballot in the Primary Election are still eligible to vote in Tuesday’s runoff elections.

If you are headed to the polls to vote in these elections don’t forget the following things:

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All Primary and General Election mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 28th and received by County Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of June 28th in order to count.

As a reminder, primary runoff elections are conducted by political parties. However, our office will have observers in precincts across the state. Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office. As a reminder, the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority over election-related issues.

See below for a sample ballot:

