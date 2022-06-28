Follow Y’all Politics throughout the evening as results come in across Mississippi’s 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Districts.

The Republican Congressional Primary Runoff Election results below will be updated Tuesday evening until the race is called and a GOP nominee is named.

Final numbers will be updated once all of the precincts have been counted, which could be the following day. The projected winner, or Republican Party nominee, will be highlighted.

2nd DISTRICT – 88% Reporting

Ron Eller – 42%

Brian Flowers – 58%

3rd DISTRICT – 95% Reporting

Michael Cassidy – 33%

Michael Guest (I) – 67%

4th DISTRICT – 95%Reporting