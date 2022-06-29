The company is investing $65 million in Mississippi, enabling sustainable growth, improving capacity and advancing the company’s commitment to safety.

Canadian National Railway Company, or CN, has announced plans to invest some $65 million in Mississippi.

The company says the commitment includes investments in technology, capacity, rolling stock units and company-wide decarbonization initiatives, as well as network improvements. The investments will power sustainable growth and ensure the continued safe movement of goods in Mississippi and everywhere on CN’s transcontinental network.

“We continue to make significant investments in our network, technology, and capacity. We are building the premier railroad of the 21st century to do even more for our customers, railroaders, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate,” said Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer of CN in a release.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the news, noting that CN was an important economic driver in the state.

“CN is an important economic driver in our state, enabling supply chains and linking Mississippi industry to markets across the world. I look forward to our continued partnership with CN as we work together towards creating growth in all sectors of the Mississippi economy,” Governor Reeves said.

According to the company’s announcement, maintenance program highlights include:

Replacing approximately 5 miles of rail;

Installing approximately 130,000 new railroad ties;

Rebuilding 14 road crossing surfaces; and

Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure

In Mississippi, the numbers represent a capital investment of more than $300 million in the last five years with approximately 460 employees.