The proclamation comes days after SCOTUS released its decision in Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban which overturned Roe v. Wade.

On Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced that he has proclaimed June 2022 to be recognized as Sanctity of Life Month.

Ronald Reagan once said, “The values and freedoms we cherish as Americans rest on our fundamental commitment to the sanctity of human life.” Recognizing this, and celebrating the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, I have declared June to be Sanctity of Life Month! pic.twitter.com/iFer9Ml1XO — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 29, 2022

The proclamation comes days after the United States Supreme Court released its decision in Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Court ruled 6 to 3 in favor of the state’s right to enact such pro-life legislation and sided with Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s argument that such decisions should be returned to the elected representatives in each state.

Following the official release of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, Governor Reeves released a statement on social media calling it a “joyous day.”

This is a joyous day! Read my statement on the landmark Mississippi Dobbs case that overturned Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/kT2SXyZaze — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 24, 2022

In his proclamation of the Sanctity of Life Month, Governor Reeves stated:

“With the Dobbs decision, and the authority now rightly ‘return[ed] to the people and their elected representatives,’ Mississippi must now turn to the work ahead, to take every step to support mothers and children through policies of compassion, to ensure every baby has a forever family that loves and cherishes them, and to build and sustain our new pro-life agenda – a culture that values the inherent dignity of every individual, restores the wonder of life and, in President Reagan’s enduring reminder, champions the ‘sense of the worth and dignity of every individual.’ Standing on the shoulders of giants in the pro-life movement, we rejoice and press on knowing that our work is not yet done.”

Reeves encouraged all citizens to celebrate the Sanctity of Life from the unborn to natural death, and urge all to be dedicated to the profound truth that all life is a gift from God, who endows every individual with immeasurable worth and potential.