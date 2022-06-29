Mississippi’s state prisons, inmates, and programs will be under a microscope for the next two years by two of the country’s leading research universities.

On June 23, 2022, the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced that over the next two years, the state’s prison programs will be “under a microscope” in an intense research project conducted by Jim Gash, President of Pepperdine University, and renowned criminal justice researcher, Dr. Byron Johnson at Baylor University.

Gash, Johnson, and their teams are partnering up to study MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain’s changes to Mississippi’s prisons and to look at the prison system from different perspectives.