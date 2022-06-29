According to American Farm Bureau Federation, the overall cost for the holiday cookout is up 17%, or about $10 from last year.

As Americans are facing some of the hardest economic challenges seen in the last decade, the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) reported that the cost of a Fourth of July cookout is up $10 from last year, or 17% higher more from last year’s total.

Farm Bureau said that this is the largest increase seen since they started tracking data a decade ago.

According to a new survey from AFBF, U.S. consumers will pay $69.68 for their favorite Independence Day cookout foods, including cheeseburgers, pork chops, chicken breasts, homemade potato salad, strawberries and ice cream.

This year’s 4th of July picnic basket comes in at $69.68. Here's how much your favorite foods will cost this Independence Day 👇 pic.twitter.com/PSEXIyW787 — American Farm Bureau (@FarmBureau) June 27, 2022

AFBF notes that compared to the expected cost of $69.68 for U.S. consumers’ favorite Independence Day cookout food this year, the same items costed consumers $59.66 in 2020 and $59.50 in 2021.

Ahead of July 4th weekend, Mississippi elected officials expressed concern over the impact inflation has on Independence Day celebrations.

In a video posted on Twitter, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) said that Mississippians and Americans are feeling the squeeze from inflation as they gather supplies for travel, grill out, and maybe shoot some fireworks.

“Americans don’t deserve this added stress on what is supposed to be a holiday full of joy and celebration for this blessed nation,” Hyde-Smith said. “However, I know the patriotic spirit of Mississippians and all Americans will allow them to enjoy a safe and wonderful Independence Day holiday despite these growing economic concerns. God bless you and enjoy a very happy Fourth of July.”

Folks are feeling the squeeze from inflation as they gather supplies to travel, grill out & maybe shoot some fireworks ahead of #4thofJulyWeekend. Whether its dropping $100 to fill up your tank or $10 for 2 lbs of ground beef — #bidenflation is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/O9tvPvAHZj — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) June 29, 2022

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves (R) posted two photos comparing the prices of a Fourth of July cookout from 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, the White House reported that the cost of a July 4th cookout was down $0.16 from 2020. Bloomberg reported that in 2022, inflation hit July 4th cookouts with food prices up as much as 36%.

As Governor Reeves pointed out, “This didn’t age well.”

This didn’t age well… pic.twitter.com/vZfvitHxtO — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) June 28, 2022

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R) said, “President Biden’s inflation crisis is out of control,” noting the increased costs this July.