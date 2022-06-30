The current incumbent Congressman thanked supporters Wednesday and congratulated his opponent for winning the runoff.

South Mississippi’s 4th District Congressman Steven Palazzo sought to unite Republican voters on Wednesday, urging them to support Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell in the November General Election after Ezell won the runoff on Tuesday.

Palazzo, the 12-year incumbent, lost to Ezell in the Republican runoff by a 54% to 46% margin. The Congressman will serve until January when his replacement is sworn in.

In a Facebook post, the Congressman said his and Ezell’s goals are ultimately the same.

“I’ve talked to Mike Ezell and congratulated him and Suzette on their victory. I hope you will join me in supporting his candidacy this fall,” Palazzo stated. “Our goal is the same: win a Republican majority, fire Nancy Pelosi for good, and end the radical Left’s woke agenda.”

As the Republican nominee, Ezell now moves on to face Democrat nominee Johnny DuPree, the former Mayor of Hattiesburg, and Libertarian Alden Johnson in the General Election.

Palazzo wrote a heartfelt note to his supporters, saying that serving south Mississippi in Congress has been the highest honor of his life.

“While I am disappointed in the election results, I will be eternally grateful for the opportunity to serve the hardworking people of Mississippi’s 4th District. I thank everyone who cast a ballot yesterday,” Palazzo said.

He went on to thank his “hardworking volunteers, donors, supporters, and everyone” who entrusted him with their vote, specifically noting his gratitude for his friends and loving family’s support.

Palazzo’s supporters thanked him for his service under the Congressman’s Facebook post. Here are some of the well wishes he received:

“Thank you for your service to Mississippi and for all you have done for Veterans. God Speed!”

“Proud of all you achieved for South MS last 12 years and proud to call you a friend. God Bless you and your family!”

“Thank you for your service, Congressman Palazzo. I have voted you in every election and will again should [you] run.”