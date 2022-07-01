The qualifying deadline for candidates has been set for September 19th with the election to be held on November 8th.

Following the tragic passing of State Representative Lynn Wright on June 17, 2022, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has set a special election on November 8, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House of Representatives District 37.

This district includes parts of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha Counties.

I've set a special election on November 8, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House District 37. The vacancy was created due to the tragic passing of Rep. Wright. I continue to pray for his family & friends & know that whoever is elected in this district will have large shoes to fill! pic.twitter.com/oXXfll18nK — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) July 1, 2022

Wright had served in the Mississippi House of Representatives since October 2020 after he won a special election to replace former State Representative Gary Chism in District 37.

Wright, a Republican, was a former Superintendent for Lowndes County Schools. He was also a teacher, coach and principal. During his time in the state House, Wright served on the Agriculture, Conservation and Water Resources, Constitution, County Affairs and Public Utilities Committees.

“We were all saddened by the passing of Representative Wright. I pray for his friends and family, during this continued difficult time,” Governor Reeves said. “Whoever is elected in this district will undoubtedly have large shoes to fill.”

The qualifying deadline for candidates has been set for September 19, 2022. If no candidate receives a majority of the votes cast in the special election, a runoff election willll be held on November 29, 2022.