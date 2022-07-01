Bordeaux also offered his thoughts on the recent SCOTUS decisions and how those impact Mississippi elections. Watch below.

Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Frank Bordeaux joined Y’all Politics on Friday to discuss the Republican Primary Runoff Elections and look ahead to the November General Elections.

Bordeaux also offered his perspective on the recent decisions handed by the U.S. Supreme Court, mainly the case brought by Mississippi that overturned Roe v. Wade.

The MSGOP chairman is preparing even now for statewide and county elections in 2023 and sees a big year for Republicans at the ballot box as the state continues to move farther into the red category. Bordeaux did note the potential for new party switchers in the coming months.

Watch the full interview with MSGOP Chairman Bordeaux below.