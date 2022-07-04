No other nation has done more to advance the principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness than these United States.

Today is the most significant day in American history, as that was the day 246 years ago that the nation declared its independence from British rule. It is the birthdate of the United States of America.

Since then, no other nation has done more to advance the principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness than these United States.

As Americans, we value our freedom to live, work, play, worship and think as we choose, and this day of all days in our collective history is why we enjoy those freedoms.

May we all recommit ourselves to the Spirit of ’76, determined to uphold our national unity through a renewed sense of American exceptionalism and respect for our fellow man, and may we be ever ready to support, protect and defend our Constitution and the freedoms it provides.

Happy Independence Day, Mississippi and America!