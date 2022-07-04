The Governor appeared on “Fox News Sunday” and spoke on how the state will enforce its abortion ban.

Governor Tate Reeves appeared on “Fox News Sunday” over the weekend where he spoke on a variety of issues, chief among them the lawsuit filed by Mississippi’s lone abortion clinic challenging the trigger law which would ban abortion except in the event of a formal charge of rape or to preserve the mother’s life.

That case is set to be heard on Tuesday. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s office will be arguing the state’s side.

Governor Reeves told Fox host Mike Emmanuel that barring an injunction, that state was prepared to enforce the trigger law.

“I do expect for the state’s law to be upheld in the state court and I do expect our trigger law to go into effect,” Reeves said.

As for how the state will enforce the trigger law, the Governor pointed to the State Board of Medical Licensure for that enforcement and said doctors could lose their licenses if found in violation of the law.

“We have a State Board of Medical Licensure here which actually oversees the practice of medicine in our state. And they ensure that any physician that is practicing, whether it’s through telemedicine or otherwise, that any physician that practices in our state is practicing not only based upon the standards of care that we require in our state, but also based upon state law,” Reeves outlined. “And so, if a physician is attempting to practice medicine in the state of Mississippi, and they’re violating our law, then our State Board of Medical Licensure will pull their license from them.”

Governor Reeves did give credit to former President Donald Trump for appointing conservative Justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“There is no doubt in my mind that were it not for his conservative justices, and by the way, that campaign in 2016 was largely run on who had the ability to appoint Supreme Court justices,” Reeves said. “And so therefore, I believe that President Trump’s legacy is going to be creating a Supreme Court that focuses on the Constitution.“

As for a possible Trump run for President in 2024, Governor Reeves said Trump will have to decide whether or not he is going to run and that is a decision that only he can make.

“And then we’ll decide at that point,” Reeves added. “But he certainly did a fantastic job as president and the fact of the matter is when you talk to Americans and people in small towns across Mississippi, the things like inflation are what people are worried about.”

You can watch the Fox interview with Governor Reeves here.