The company is investing nearly $9.55 million in the project and creating 62 jobs.

Columbia Industries, LLC, oilfield and solid waste equipment manufacturer, is locating operations in Starkville. The project is a $9.549 million corporate investment and will create 62 jobs.

“Columbia Industries’ decision to relocate to Starkville is a sterling example of the public and private sectors working together to ensure Mississippi remains a top destination for industry,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The positive impacts that will result from the significant number of jobs being created through this project will be felt throughout the entire Golden Triangle Region as Columbia Industries’ employees strengthen the local tax base and contribute to a higher quality of life in their communities.”

Columbia Industries is relocating to Starkville from Hillsboro, Oregon.

The company specializes in the custom design and fabrication of oilfield equipment, including rig walking systems, fast-moving and self-propelled wheeled systems, module and camp trailers, pipe handling equipment and hydraulic power units. Columbia Industries’ solid waste equipment includes landfill tippers, fixed installation tippers, customized support tippers and truck dumpers.

“Columbia Industries has been looking for a solid community and region to call home. As a company with a long history and a strong family culture, we believe the community we work in should have the same characteristics. Starkville and the surrounding counties have just that; cultural DNA that supports our mission and vision. We are extremely excited to close this deal and begin the journey with Oktibbeha County and Mississippi,” said Tom Moss, President, Columbia Industries.

The company is locating in the former Gulf State manufacturing facility in Starkville, where it will begin production in September of this year.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements.

“The Columbia Industries team found the ingredients for success in Starkville. In addition to being home to Mississippi State University, Starkville’s proximity to East Mississippi Community College and the pipeline of skilled workers trained there will be invaluable to Columbia Industries today and well into the future. I thank the Columbia Industries team for placing their faith in our strong business environment and for their investment in the future of the region’s workforce,” said MDA Deputy Executive Director Laura Hipp.

The city and county also are providing assistance with the project.

“The LINK is pleased to find a new tenant for the Gulf State/Kirby building. Once this building became available, we knew it would not last long in the current market. During our work with Columbia executives, we feel they will be a perfect match for the Starkville community, and we are excited to welcome them to the Golden Triangle,” said Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins, Jr.

Columbia Industries plans to fill the 62 jobs by the mid-2023.