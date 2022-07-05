The funds were appropriated through the Legislature using federal ARPA dollars.

Cities and counties looking for funding for water infrastructure projects are encouraged to review the latest grant program through the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

On Tuesday, the MDEQ released regulations and other information to aid eligible cities, counties and certain other public utilities in applying for the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure (MCWI) grant program.

The MCWI grant program was established through SB 2822 and signed into law on April 26, 2022.

The program makes $450 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding available for projects involving drinking water, wastewater and stormwater. It also emphasizes assistance to economically disadvantaged communities, as well as projects promoting regional development.

The MCWI grant funds are available as matching funds for local ARPA fiscal recovery funds.

“We have been working diligently on this ARPA funding process and hope the regulations and information we have released online will give cities and counties advance notice of what they need to prepare for the online application portal when it opens later this year,” said Chris Wells, Executive Director of the MDEQ stated in their release.

The MCWI Regulations and other information on the MDEQ-administered ARPA funds can be found on the MDEQ website here or directly here.

MDEQ says it will also be hosting informational webinars and in-person meetings. Currently, there is a webinar scheduled for July 28th and an in-person event slated for August 18th. That meeting will be held from 1:30 to 3:30pm at 515 East Amite Street in Jackson.