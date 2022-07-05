Since stepping into the office of Treasurer, roughly one in 10 Mississippians have received unclaimed money.

Treasurer David McRae today announced the State Treasury has returned more than $50 million in unclaimed cash and stock to Mississippi since he took office in 2020. You can do a free claim search at Treasury.MS.gov

“Rarely is an elected official in the business of giving money back to citizens, but that’s not true at your State Treasury,” said McRae. “My team has been aggressive in returning unclaimed money. The way I see it: this was never the state’s money to begin with. It was always your money and you deserve access to it. Moreover, returning unclaimed money has been our way of helping stimulate the state’s economy during these difficult times.”