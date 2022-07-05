Watch the court proceedings in the preliminary injunction suit for JWHO v. Dobbs.

**Live feed courtesy of WJTV**

Today, the Hinds Chancery Court under Special Chancelor Debbra Halford in Courtroom No. 3 is hearing the preliminary injunction for Jackson Women’s Health Organization v. Dobbs et al, Cause No. 25CH1:22-cv-73.

The suit came after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ruled in favor of the state’s position in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban passed in 2018.

Since then, the trigger law which makes abortion illegal in Mississippi except in the case of a formal charge of rape or for the preservation of the mother’s life is to be enact as of July 7th, 10 days after the SCOTUS ruling.