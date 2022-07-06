LIHEAP helps keep families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist families with energy costs.

Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is reminding citizens about the LIHEAP program as the summer heat continues.

“With the rising summer temperatures come rising energy bills. Don’t let the summer heat get you beat Mississippi; get the help you need with LIHEAP,” MDHS said in a release.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides financial assistance to eligible households for managing costs associated with home energy bills, energy crisis, and the purchase, repair, or replacement of air conditioners and heaters.

Bob Anderson, Executive Director of the MDHS, noted that rising temperatures and fuel costs are having an impact on Mississippians.

“For many, LIHEAP and the Power to Care programs serve as a lifeline. Connecting these important resources to our neighbors is critical to our mission of offering Mississippians young and old tangible help today to create a lasting hope for tomorrow,” the MDHS Executive Director said.

To be eligible for LIHEAP, an applicant’s household income must be at or below 60% of the state median income, approximately $27,906, to qualify for these programs. For applicants who are not eligible for LIHEAP, MDHS works with utilities to provide energy assistance to low-income households across the state.

Administered by the Salvation Army, Entergy Mississippi’s The Power to Care Program provides bill payment assistance to low-income elderly and disabled customers. Employees and customers contribute to this fund and their donations are matched dollar-for-dollar by Entergy shareholders up to $500k.

Valarie Mabry, Entergy Mississippi public affairs representative said that by giving to The Power to Care, donors are providing relief for people in our communities who need it most,

“Helping build stronger, healthier, and more resilient communities is an important part of Entergy’s mission and our goal to become the premier utility,” Mabry said.

For more information or to register for utility assistance through MDHS, you can click HERE or call 601-359-4500.