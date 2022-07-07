The partnership will cover admission for any museum goers on Friday and Saturday of this week.

The Higher Purpose Co. (HPC) and the National Museum of African American History and Culture are sponsoring free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

The supported days will be on Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9 in conjunction with the presentation of The Negro Motorist Green Book exhibit. Admission to the Two Museums is also free every Sunday.

“We are grateful to Higher Purpose Co. and the National Museum of African American History and Culture for making it possible for Mississippians to visit the Two Mississippi Museums and increase their knowledge of entrepreneurship,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

The museums will also host an entrepreneur fair in partnership with the HPC Saturday. It will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Mississippi Hall of History.

“Higher Purpose Co. is excited to collaborate on this timely initiative,” said Tim Lampkin, Founder & CEO of Higher Purpose Co. “HPC is committed to amplifying positive narratives of African Americans and providing business resources to reduce the racial wealth gap in our state. This partnership is yet another example of our consistent strategy to improve the state of Mississippi.”

The Negro Motorist Green Book offers an immersive look at the reality of travel for African Americans in mid-century America and how the annual guide served as an indispensable resource for the nation’s rising African American middle class. The exhibition was developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) in collaboration with award-winning author, photographer and cultural documentarian, Candacy Taylor, and made possible through the support of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Museum hours are Tuesday–Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum—Two Mississippi Museums—are located at 222 North Street in Jackson. For more information visit the MDAH Facebook page or email [email protected].