The state’s liberal party has been largely silent in recent months along with its chairman.

Other than an occasional retweet of an official in D.C. like President Joe Biden or Congressman Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi Democratic Party has largely been silent in recent months.

In fact, the last time state Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving took to social media was October 2021.

However, that changed on Thursday when the party released a statement from Vice Chair Jodie Brown urging support of their Congressional candidates in the November General Elections in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“In the wake of the latest decisions by the Supreme Court, many of us are left asking what can be done to protect our most basic rights,” Brown is quoted as saying. “We now must look to our legislative branch to protect the rights we cherish. It is critical now more than ever that we elect Democrats to Congress in November.”

Brown urged voters to support the four Democrats running in four Congressional Districts in Mississippi. Those are:

MS01: Dianne Black

MS02: Bennie Thompson, incumbent

MS03: Shuwaski Young

MS04: Johnny DuPree

“November’s election is critical not just for our state, but for people across our nation who value democratic principles,” Brown said.

The state Democratic Party official pointed the public to see their new party website and included a link to another website, Defend Choice.

Interestingly, that site for Defend Choice website states: