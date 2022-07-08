Tunica County project could add dozens of new customers; County partnered with company.

Thursday morning, Atmos Energy, Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, and officials from Tunica County announced the completion of a $825,000 natural gas expansion project.

Proud to announce the completion of a $825,000 natural gas expansion project this morning in Tunica County alongside Atmos Energy, Tunica County officials and Senator Robert Jackson. This project will serve 55 homes and a major agriculture facility. pic.twitter.com/ZSgoocc5Cc — Brandon Presley (@BrandonPresley) July 7, 2022

This project expanded Atmos Energy’s natural gas network in this part of the county by adding over 20,000 feet to its system. This would make gas available to more than 55 residences and several businesses that did not previously have access to natural gas.

Matt Davidson, Vice President of Rates and Regulatory Affairs for Atmos Energy in Mississippi, said that this is a great day for Atmos Energy and for Tunica County.

“We are expanding our natural gas system in Tunica County and that means economic growth both now and in the future,” Davidson said. “The residences and businesses now have the opportunity to reduce their utility bills and have access to a more reliable energy source.”

Davidson said that the Mississippi Public Service Commission has been a key to the entire project. The VP of Rates and Regulatory Affairs for Atmos Energy in Mississippi said that this is a true example of a public/private partnership, Atmos Energy is investing almost $700,000 and the county is investing more than $125,000.

“None of this would have happened without the Rural Expansion Program that was developed in partnership with Commissioner Presley and the Public Service Commission,” Davidson stated.

PSC Commissioner Presley said that the Commission’s Rural Expansion Program, which was initiated 5 years ago, has been a huge boost for areas of the state such as Tunica County.

Presley said that the Public Service Commission is committed to working with utilities like Atmos Energy to bring natural gas service to rural areas of Mississippi.

“This project will not only help spur economic development but improve quality of life for residents in Tunica County,” the Northern District Public Service Commissioner added.