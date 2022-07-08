The funds was established in 2022 and will provide grants to public and private lands in conservation efforts.

The Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund will consider projets which aim to improve state parks, increasing access to public waters, and enhancing conservation of fish and wildlife resources.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann named his three appointments to the seven-member board today: Denny Terrell of Kosciusko (1st Supreme Court District), Joe Cloyd of Ocean Springs (2nd Supreme Court District), and Mat Lipscomb of DeSoto County (3rd Supreme Court District).

“These individuals bring a keen business sense, strong work ethic, and a love of Mississippi’s outdoors and natural spaces to the table. There is much work to do, especially in our state and local parks, which have the potential to be premier tourism spots for Mississippians,” Hosemann said. “I look forward to seeing how this board’s decisions will positively impact one of our state’s most important assets—our outdoor spaces.”

The board will be tasked with providing grants to counties, municipalities, state agencies, and nongovernmental entities related to outdoor stewardship and conservation.

The trust fund can hold up to $20 million in Legislative appropriations. This year, the Legislature designated $10 million to start off the fund. Projects improving public places; leveraging federal or other matching dollars; promoting recreation; contributing to water quality; and conserving soil, water, fish, and wildlife resources shall receive priority.

Terrell is President of Ivey Mechanical Company, LLC, which builds quality HVAC, plumbing, and process piping systems. He is a current Mississippi Economic Council member and serves on the Mississippi Renasant Bank Advisory Board. Terrell, an avid hunter, received his bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Mississippi.

Cloyd is a managing member of several businesses, including two boutique hotels in Ocean Springs. He previously served as the Gulf Coast Director for the Governor’s Commission on Recovery, Rebuilding, and Renewal following Hurricane Katrina, and is a current member of the Ocean Springs School Board and Walter Anderson Museum of Art. Cloyd earned a bachelor’s degree in science from Vanderbilt University.

Lipscomb is managing partner of Higginbotham Insurance. He serves as executive director of the Northwest Mississippi Theatre Alliance and manages thousands of acres of land used for hunting and fishing. Lipscomb graduated from Memphis State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.