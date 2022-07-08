Former Rep. Ashley Henley was found dead in June of 2021 due to an apparent gunshot wound.

Billy Brooks has been charged in the death of former DeSoto County Representative Ashley Henley according to the Circuit Court Clerk’s office in Yalobusha County. Brooks was arrested on Tuesday by Calhoun County authorities at his home, and then was transferred to county Authorities.

She was found dead at the same trailer where her sister-in-law Kristina Jones was found dead due to a fire, months before Henley’s own death. At the time, Brooks was accused of starting the fire but was never charged in Jones’ death.

Brandon Henley, Ashley’s husband, reported to police that his wife had been working in the yard at the time of her death. He, as well as other lawmakers including former Rep. Steve Holland, pointed to foul play in Ashley’s death.

Brandon also believed his sister was murdered by the same person.

Brooks was out of jail on bond for first-degree arson charges when he was arrested for Henley’s murder.

Henley served as member of the Mississippi House of Representatives from 2016 until she left office in January of 2020. She represented House District 40 in DeSoto County. She went on to work as a Legislative Fellow for the Mississippi Center for Public Policy.

Read the full indictment below:

Henleys Alleged Murderer Indictment 063022 by yallpolitics on Scribd