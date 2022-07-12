The company is investing nearly $110 million in new construction & equipment, creating over 58 direct jobs.

Altex Tube LLC is locating a new manufacturing plant in Columbus, Mississippi. The project represents a corporate investment of nearly $110 million and will create 58 direct jobs.

The company, which is locating on the Steel Dynamics campus in Golden Triangle Industrial Park, will manufacture black and pre-galvanized steel tubing in various sizes using coil products produced by SDI.

“The Steel Dynamics team welcomes Altex Tube to our customer campus in Columbus, Mississippi. We are excited to add value to our mutual customers and provide quality products and unique supply-chain solutions to meet the growing needs of the structural tube market,” said Dan Keown, General Manager of the Steel Dynamics Columbus Flat Roll Division.

Joe Max Higgins, CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK, said they are thrilled to welcome Altex Tube to their region and back into the steel business.

“The partnership between SDI and Altex Tube solidifies that the Golden Triangle is the preferred location for steel products in the Southeast. We are excited to work with Altex Tube as they grow their business in this region,” Higgins said.

A groundbreaking will take place at 1923 Airport Road in Columbus on Thursday, July 14, at 10 a.m. Governor Tate Reeves, company officials, and local dignitaries are set to speak at the event.

“We are excited to welcome Altex Tube to the Golden Triangle and thank the company for the strong commitment to our state and local communities. Bringing good-paying jobs and solid corporate neighbors to Mississippi is a top priority of our administration,” Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said.

Construction will be underway this summer, and manufacturing will commence in mid-2023 with the second phase of the project also set to begin in 2023. Altex Tube LLC plans to fill positions at the facility over the next few years.

Zach Smith, President and CEO of Altex Tube, said that as a Mississippi State graduate, he is thrilled to be relocating back to Mississippi. Smith added that Altex Tube is thankful for local and state support throughout this process of building a world class HSS and mechanical tube mill in the Golden Triangle.

“Our new mill, supplied by MTM Spa, will utilize the latest technologies available to manufacture black and pre-galvanized steel tubing ranging in size from 1 inch to 6 inches square and 1.25 inches to 7.625 inches round, up to 48 feet in length and thicknesses ranging from .060 inches to .375 inches. Altex Tube will be built in two phases with phase one scheduled to be operating by mid-2023,” the CEO of Altex Tube said.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site preparation. Lowndes County and the city of Columbus are assisting with the project, as well.

“The Mississippi Development Authority has worked diligently with Altex Tube and our economic development partners at the Golden Triangle Development LINK, Lowndes County and the city of Columbus to foster job creation and increase the quality of life in this important region. The jobs provided by Altex Tube will have a significant positive impact across the entire Golden Triangle Region for years to come,” MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp said.