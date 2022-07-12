Jackson State University, Tougaloo College, and Rust College receive grants to preserve stories, resources, and places.

Last week, the National Park Service (NPS) announced $9.7 million in grants to assist 21 preservation projects in nine states for historic structures on campuses of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

NPS Director Chuck Sams said that for more than 180 years, Historically Black Colleges and Universities have provided high-level academics, opportunities, and community for generations of students.

“These grants enable HBCUs to preserve the noteworthy structures that honor the past and tell the ongoing story of these historic institutions,” said NPS Director Sams.

Since the 1990s, the National Park Service has awarded over $87 million in grants to over 85 of the remaining active HBCUs.

Congress appropriates funding for the program through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF), which uses revenue from federal oil and gas leases on the Outer Continental Shelf.

Accredited HBCUs are eligible to apply for this grant program, and eligible projects include physical preservation of sites listed in or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.

HBCU grants can also fund pre-preservation studies, architectural plans and specifications, historic structure reports, campus preservation plans, and National Register nominations.

Projects receiving grants this year will preserve stories, resources, and places. Three Mississippi HBCUs have been selected to receive grants for projects:

Jackson State University- $500,000, Preserving Ayer Hall the Margaret Walker Center.

Jackson State University- $150,000, Rehabilitation of the Council of Federated Organizations (COFO) Center .

Tougaloo College- $500,000, Preservation Initiative for Woodworth Chapel, the Boddie Mansion, Galloway Hall, and Holmes Hall .

Rust College- $500,000, Rehabilitation of Washington Hall.

You can view the full list of 2022 HBCU Grant Award Recipients HERE.