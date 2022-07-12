Officers were elected at MML’s 91st Annual Conference in Biloxi, Mississippi.

From June 27 to 29, 2022, the Mississippi Municipal League (MML) hosted its 91st

Annual Conference, titled “Blast Off to Municipal Excellence,” in Biloxi, Mississippi. During the conference, MML elected new officers for 2022-2023.

The Mayor of Greenwood, Carolyn McAdams, ascended to the office of President. Mayor Toby Barker of Hattiesburg moved to the office of First Vice President.

At the League’s annual election held on June 28, 2022, Mayor Billy Nowell of Cleveland was elected Second Vice President of MML.

MML President Mayor Carolyn McAdams said that she is excited to continue her service to the League and all of Mississippi’s cities and towns.

“I believe that Mayor Barker, Mayor Nowell and I have been given a special opportunity and an important responsibility to not only serve as leaders of our association, but also as resources to our fellow municipal officials across the state,” McAdams said.

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons, 2021-2022 MML President, said that he would like to thank MML for the amazing opportunity to serve in this capacity over the past year.

“I have met some great friends and colleagues over the years who share a deep love for their communities and for each other. Temika and I are eternally grateful for your love, support, faith, and confidence,” Mayor Simmons said in MML’s 91st Annual Conference agenda of the event.

“You provided me the chance to work with a remarkable team of MML leaders and staff in advocating for all of Mississippi and her people. Thank you, again, for the opportunity to serve as your President, and for providing me with your friendship and support,” Mayor Simmons continued.