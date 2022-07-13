The report highlights accomplishments in public & pipeline safety, system modernization, environmental sustainability, community support & the culture of AtmoSpirit.

On Wednesday, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) released its latest Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability (CRS) Report, which focused on long term sustainability and on the pivotal role that natural gas plays in achieving a low carbon energy future.

The CRS report highlights accomplishments in public and pipeline safety, system

modernization, environmental sustainability, community support and the culture of AtmoSpirit.

The report primarily covers Atmos Energy’s activities during the 2021 Fiscal Year as well as data and items from late Fiscal Year 2020 and early Fiscal Year 2022 to offer context on the company’s progress and direction.

“For nearly a quarter century, Atmos Energy’s culture, AtmoSpirit, has been the foundation of our enduring success,” Kevin Akers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy Corporation, said in a message. “The five principles: Inspire Trust, Be at Your Best, Bring Out the Best in Others, Make a Difference, and Focus on the Future capture the values, beliefs, and behaviors we embrace. Those principles guide us as we provide safe and reliable natural gas service to more than 3 million customers across 1,400 communities and eight states.”

Highlights of the CRS report include:

Developed a comprehensive environmental strategy focused on reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions and other environmental impacts from our operations, fleet, facilities, gas supply, and customer end-use.

Replaced over 1,100 miles of distribution and transmission pipe (representing approximately 1.4 percent of our system), including the elimination of all remaining cast iron pipe, and over 38,000 steel service lines (representing approximately 5 percent of our steel service line inventory). Since 2017, Atmos Energy’s system modernization projects have reduced methane emissions for EPA-reported distribution mains and services by approximately 20 percent.

Demonstrated the vital role of natural gas through the completion of Atmos Energy’s zero net energy (ZNE) home, which uses high efficiency natural gas appliances, rooftop solar panels, and innovative weatherization to produce more energy than it consumes at a very affordable cost for the homeowner. Atmos Energy is currently developing several more ZNE homes.

Donated financial resources through our Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program that provided 300,000 meals for those struggling with hunger; delivered more than 25,000 meals to first responders and healthcare workers during National Hospital Week; and helped over 53,000 households receive financial assistance to help pay monthly bills.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of Atmos Energy said that the 2021 CRS Report highlights the exceptional work of the Atmos Energy team in many areas.

“These include our employees, public and pipeline safety, system modernization, methane emission reduction, community support, and our culture,” Akers said.

Akers added that Atmos Energy’s continued success is possible because of the employees’ dedication to being the safest provider of natural gas services.

“They are the heart and soul of Atmos Energy, and I am extremely proud of their commitment to keep our customers, our communities, themselves, and their families healthy and safe,” Akers continued. “Focusing on long-term sustainability has always been a part of Atmos Energy’s strategy and is reflected in the vital role we play in every community, safely delivering reliable, affordable, efficient, and abundant natural gas to homes, businesses, and industries to fuel our energy needs now and in the future.”