Dr. McGrevey’s experience ranges from economic development to public and private sector service, academia, and the military.

At the end of June, Bryant Songy Snell Global Partners announced that Dr. Mike McGrevey, former Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) and Mississippi State University (MSU) Executive, has joined their team.

The consulting firm offers business development, governmental affairs, and public relations services; strategic planning; issues management; and more to clients around the globe.

Dr. McGrevey will provide counsel on site selection and infrastructure for economic development projects and connect clients with local, state, and federal incentives, financing tools, and investment opportunities.

“We’re very excited to have Mike join the team,” said Katie Bryant Snell, a founding partner of the firm. “He brings decades of experience and has already started working on new economic development projects in the southeast. Looking forward to bringing new jobs and industries to the region.”

Dr. McGrevey’s experience ranges from economic development to public and private sector service, academia, and the military.

Some of his career highlights include serving with distinction and honor in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years; serving on the Mississippi Lottery Corporation Board of Directors where he is the founding Chairman and on the State of Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board; and championed Mississippi’s site development grant program that laid the foundation for strengthening project recruitment competitiveness.

Below are more of Dr. McGrevey’s career highlights: