CTED was created in 2021 by the Legislature.

Commissioner Sean Tindell of the Public Service Commission announced Matthew Lott as the new Director of Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED).

Lott has over 20 years of experience in law enforcement.

Prior to joining CTED, Lott served as a Certified Compliance Specialist at Transportation Compliance Services USA. He has also served as a Captain at the Mississippi

Department of Transportation and Deputy Sheriff with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

“I am excited to serve the Department of Public Safety as Director of CTED,” said Director Matthew Lott. “I look forward to continuing my work to ensure the safety of all who travel the roadways in the state of Mississippi.”

Commissioner Tindell spoke highly of the new appointment.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Lott to Director of the Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Director Lott brings a wealth of experience in both the private and public sector to his new role that will benefit our CTED officers and employees while enhancing our skills to keep Mississippi roadways safe.”

The CTED was created by the Mississippi Legislature on July 1, 2021. This was done by transferring the statutory duties, functions, and personnel from the Mississippi Department of Transportation Office of Enforcement to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS).

CTED is responsible with the protection of the public and the transportation infrastructure by enforcing the commercial vehicle weight and size limits, and, driver and vehicle safety equipment inspections. Other responsibilities include, enforcement of fuel tax, operational authority, seizure of contraband, recovery of stolen property, arrest of fugitives, and rescue of human trafficking victims.