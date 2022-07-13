“Mississippi Hometown Christmas” will be this year’s theme for “Christmas at the Mansion.”

Governor Tate Reeves and First Lady Elee Reeves today announced, “Mississippi Hometown Christmas” will be this year’s theme for “Christmas at the Mansion.” This year’s theme will be reflective of the beauty that our towns and cities bring to our state.

“Mississippi is rich in culture and history – from beautiful art and moving literature to incredible music and delicious food,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This theme will pay tribute to the many unique communities across our state along with all the people and places that make Mississippi great. Since Mississippi’s founding, our Southern hospitality has continued to offer our visitors a memorable experience and there’s no better time to showcase what makes our state so special than during the Christmas season.”

“‘Christmas at the Mansion’ is an incredibly special time for our family and Mississippians. Our hope is that this year’s theme and decorations will showcase the Mississippi that we all love,” said First Lady Elee Reeves. “I’m excited to see this theme come to life and every region of our state represented during the holiday season.”

The Governor and First Lady are also calling on artists, towns, and cities around the state to create and donate ornaments – which will be displayed throughout the Christmas season – that highlight the distinctive history, culture or story of their town, city, or region. For those interested in featuring their talents at the Governor’s Mansion, please contact Ann Beard at [email protected].

